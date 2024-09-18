Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 33.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 140,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 406,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

