Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,264 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $30,139,931 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
