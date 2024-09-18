Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 1333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

