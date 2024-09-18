Coral Products (LON:CRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Shares of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 51084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.88. The stock has a market cap of £8.23 million, a PE ratio of 924.50 and a beta of 0.64.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

