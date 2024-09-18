Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.25

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as low as C$12.81. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 11,344 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market cap of C$310.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.25.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

Insider Transactions at Corby Spirit and Wine

About Corby Spirit and Wine

In other Corby Spirit and Wine news, Director Pamela Laycock bought 7,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$92,050.00. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

