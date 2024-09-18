Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCOR stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,395. Core Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

