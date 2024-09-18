Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Core Alternative ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CCOR stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,395. Core Alternative ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.
About Core Alternative ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Alternative ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.