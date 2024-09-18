Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,273.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $249,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,411 shares of company stock worth $1,333,020 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,872. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.