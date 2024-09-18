Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 593,992 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 230.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ADX opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
