Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 284,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,296. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,164.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452,790 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

