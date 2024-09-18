Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 284,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,296. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
