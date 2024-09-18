Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF remained flat at $7.83 during trading on Wednesday. 204,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

