Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 558,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 148,459 shares.The stock last traded at $27.76 and had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $63.02 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 112,699 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

