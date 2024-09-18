Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. 2,482,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,199. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

