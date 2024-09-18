Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,786,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Corteva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

