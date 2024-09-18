Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,045 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,227,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $307,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 654,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

