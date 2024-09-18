Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.07

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 306131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

