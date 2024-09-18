Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 581.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
CUZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties
In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.