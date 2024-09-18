Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.77

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 957940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

