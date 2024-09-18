CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.50

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.50 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.72). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.86), with a volume of 21,458 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.50. The firm has a market cap of £12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPPGroup news, insider Jeremy Miller acquired 15,150 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.50 ($33,021.80). In other news, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($112,657.73). Also, insider Jeremy Miller purchased 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($33,021.80). 50.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.