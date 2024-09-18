Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 1,434,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

