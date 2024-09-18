Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 3.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72. 25,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 739,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

The stock has a market cap of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

