Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 953,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Credicorp Stock Up 3.0 %

BAP stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.42. 244,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

