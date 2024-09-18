Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $181.00 and last traded at $180.98, with a volume of 132536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.