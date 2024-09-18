Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $1,552,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,058,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,633,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,058,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,633,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,190 shares of company stock worth $31,033,447. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 262,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

