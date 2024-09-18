Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.30 and last traded at $134.74. 464,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,315,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

