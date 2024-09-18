CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 9,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $810.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $325,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

