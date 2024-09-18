CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.65. 1,622,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,613. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 504.32, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $15,285,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

