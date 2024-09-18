Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.79

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 364687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

