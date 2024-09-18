Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

