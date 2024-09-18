CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 60,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 940,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CureVac
CureVac Trading Up 1.8 %
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 422.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. On average, research analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $8,237,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.