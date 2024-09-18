CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 2.1 %

CURI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 135,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,271. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $177,665.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,433,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $32,805.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,458.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,673 shares of company stock valued at $379,977 in the last three months. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.