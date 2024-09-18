Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,442 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 653,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

