Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 12-Month High at $318.87

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $318.87 and last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 93768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.