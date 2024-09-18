Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.92

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 821831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

