CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,797,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.8 %

CYBR stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.04. 389,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.54. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $152.03 and a 1 year high of $293.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.81 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

