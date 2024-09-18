D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 5%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 124,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 504,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $655.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.