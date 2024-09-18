Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTRUY

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 21,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $25.98.

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.