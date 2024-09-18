Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have commented on DTRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
