Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.80

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 2619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.
