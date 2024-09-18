Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 191,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 814.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 147.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE TIMB opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

