Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANF opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.68. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

