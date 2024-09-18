Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 213.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

