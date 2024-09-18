Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.
Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health
In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $1,050,992.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,540.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,540.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,547. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HIMS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
