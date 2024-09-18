Daniel Leib Sells 400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,740,617.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

