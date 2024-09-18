Daniel R. Lee Sells 11,737 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 11,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $59,506.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 71,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,556. The company has a market cap of $172.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $50,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

