Daniel R. Lee Sells 8,676 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $44,160.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $172.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

