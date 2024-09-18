DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Shares of DRIO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,270. DarioHealth has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 265.33% and a negative return on equity of 74.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

