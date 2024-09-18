Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 583.80 ($7.71), with a volume of 722900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584.40 ($7.72).

Darktrace Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 586.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 541.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,489.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darktrace

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.70), for a total value of £1,304,310.92 ($1,722,999.89). Company insiders own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

