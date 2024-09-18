David R. Garcia Sells 5,000 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. 8,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,434. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.74.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

