David Stevenson Buys 462 Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($3,960.87).

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:WKP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 648 ($8.56). The company had a trading volume of 114,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. Workspace Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 449.20 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 664 ($8.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

