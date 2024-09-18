Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.45

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.