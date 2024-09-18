DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.96

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.96 and last traded at $118.03, with a volume of 25836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.24.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.5768 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

